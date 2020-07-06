1/1
William L. "Bill" Brown
Brown, William L. "Bill"
1947 - 2020
William L. "Bill" Brown, age 73, of Marion, died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his daughter's home in Worthington surrounded by his loving family. After nearly thirty years in the hearing aid industry, Bill ventured out on his own acquiring the Marion Hearing Aid Center in Marion, Ohio, in 1997. He grew the business from a bin of files to a successful operation with two satellite offices in Bellefontaine and Kenton. He took great pride in trying to improve the lives of his customers by improving their hearing. He retired 2015. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Brown of Marion; two daughters, Sarah (Ken Dershaw) Keegan of Columbus, and Patti Brown of Marion; two granddaughters, Kassidy and Kaitlyn Keegan; former son-in-law, Edward Keegan; and sister, Linda Hoort of Grand Rapids. Services honoring Bill's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Mt. Vernon Ave. Church of Christ, 947 Mt Vernon Ave (Rt. 95), Marion. Burial services for Bill will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Bankers Cemetery at the corner of S13 Rd. and W 48 Rd. in Hoxeyville, Michigan. Luncheon to follow. On behalf of their family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Brenda Ruth owner of Heart to Heart Caregiving of Columbus and Marion and OhioHealth Hospice of Riverside. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bill's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
