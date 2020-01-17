Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Bill" Cain


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Bill" Cain Obituary
Cain, William L. "Bill"
1928 - 2020
William L. "Bill" Cain, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. He was born November 8, 1928 in Grove City, Ohio. After graduating from Grove City High School where he was captain of the football team, he served three years in the U.S. Air Force. His education continued at Miami of Ohio, University of Florida, and graduation from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Bill retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company with 33 years of service as a manager. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Otterbein Leather Helmet Club. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Emma and step-father Fremont Dunnick. He is survived by wife, Bonita; daughter, Lori (Brad) Achille of Woodstock, Georgia; son, David (Tim) of Maui, Hawaii; grandchildren, Adrienne Achille, Michael Achille; sister, Betty Seese; niece, Janet (Jack) Shailer; nephew, Terry Seese; and niece, Barbara Morehead. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory. Private Memorial to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -