Cain, William L. "Bill"
1928 - 2020
William L. "Bill" Cain, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. He was born November 8, 1928 in Grove City, Ohio. After graduating from Grove City High School where he was captain of the football team, he served three years in the U.S. Air Force. His education continued at Miami of Ohio, University of Florida, and graduation from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Bill retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company with 33 years of service as a manager. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Otterbein Leather Helmet Club. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Emma and step-father Fremont Dunnick. He is survived by wife, Bonita; daughter, Lori (Brad) Achille of Woodstock, Georgia; son, David (Tim) of Maui, Hawaii; grandchildren, Adrienne Achille, Michael Achille; sister, Betty Seese; niece, Janet (Jack) Shailer; nephew, Terry Seese; and niece, Barbara Morehead. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory. Private Memorial to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020