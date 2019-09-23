|
|
Kibbey, William L.
1946 - 2019
William L. Kibbey, age 72, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 25, 1946 to the late Frederick and Dorothy (Curtis) Kibbey. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 1466. Bill was a lifetime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, and the VFW. He was also an avid Buckeye fan. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Pamela and brothers Michael and Roger. Left to cherish his memory are his son, William A. (Tiffany); daughter, Andrea Benedetto; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Rachel; brothers, Mark (Margaret) and Ted (Kay); brother-in-law, Ron Betz (Richard); several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Chevy. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Friday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, where Bill's sister, Rachel will lead the Rosary at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019