William L. Lane


1937 - 2019
William L. Lane Obituary
Lane, William L.
1937 - 2019
William L. Lane, 81, of Reynoldsburg, passed away May 8, 2019. Bill was born in Warren, PA to Alyce and Charles Lane. He was a graduate of Warren High School and DeVry Institute of Technology. Bill retired from Lucent Technology; was a member of Reynoldsburg Lodge 340 F&AM, Aladdin Shrine, and Achbar Grotto; and Wahneta Chapter Eastern Star. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Charles, and sisters Karolyn Stone and Charlotte Erickson. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years and the love of his life, Gail; devoted daughter, Leann (Daniel) Unkefer; 6 grandchildren; sister, Alyce (Don) Peiffer; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a Masonic Service will follow at 7 p.m. Private burial Tuesday at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Messages may be sent to Bill's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019
