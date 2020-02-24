|
|
Snider, Dr. William L.
1929 - 2020
Rev. Dr. William L. Snider, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dr. Snider was born on May 3, 1929 in Somerset, Ohio to Homer and Nellie Snider. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Joe, brother Robert, and sister Marguerite. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Betty J.; sister, Loretta; daughter, Pamela Richards; sons, Rev. Trent Snider and Rev. Michael Gardner; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Billy, Becky, Zachary; and 5 great-grandchildren, Abbie, Lauren, Ryan, Aubree, Tucker. Pa loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a nickname for each of them. Dr. Snider graduated from Otterbein University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Trinity Lutheran Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree, and Slidell Seminary with a Doctorate of Theology degree. Dr. Snider was ordained as a minister in 1958 and retired in 2012. In that time, he founded and pastored several churches in the greater Columbus area and touched many lives. He preached with passion and fervor and found no greater joy than leading the lost to Christ. While we grieve his loss, we celebrate the incredible legacy of a man who loved God, never knew a stranger, and loved people fiercely. When the family would go to eat, we would often tell our Pa to head to the door 30 minutes before the rest of us because he would stop and talk to many people along the way. We can only imagine the welcome he received when he entered into Heaven. Please join us in celebrating his life. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 27 from 5-8pm at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28 at 11am at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church with Dr. Timothy W. Stout, Rev. Brian Humphrey, and Rev. Michael Gardner officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Snider's memory to Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Arrangements entrusted to the O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020