William "Willi" Lalli
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Lalli, William "Willi"
1953 - 2020
I am saddened to say that William "Willi" Lalli, age 67, the love of my life, my high school sweet heart and husband of 46 years, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a 20-day battle with Covid 19, to be with God, the Angels, his parents, Alberico and Elena Lalli; brother, Michael Lalli; brothers-in-law, Ivo DiRienzo and Frank Policaro; one has to think that God must have needed a seven course meal cooked for Him. Thankfully my self and our son were able to hold his hand as he passed away. I ask everyone to please take this pandemic seriously and wear your masks. Willi did all those things but yet still contracted it. Every day is a blessing and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. Survived by his loving wife, Lela (Policaro) Lalli; son, Nicholas; granddaughter, Cara Lalli; Cara's mother, Jessica; sisters, Clara DiRienzo, Vanda (Mike) Costantiello; brother, Robert; sisters-in-law, Nina (Mark) Inks, Joanna Policaro and Felicia (Nino) Loduca; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Willi began working at La Scala Restaurant in 1972, purchasing it in 2009, followed by purchasing Vittoria Restaurant in 2019. He was extremely proud of his Italian restaurants and dearly loved by his staff. He was a member of St. Brendan Parish, receiving all his sacraments from St. Christopher Parish. Willi's wish was NO flowers, but for those who wish, a donation in his name preferred to St. Jude, Make A Wish, Holy Family Soup Kitchen or Mid Ohio Food Bank. Funeral Mass, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, Columbus at 10a.m., with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. MASKS MUST BE WORN AT THE CHURCH. Celebration of Life service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
