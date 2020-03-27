|
|
Smith IV, William Layton
2020 - 2020
William Layton "Billy" Smith IV, died March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel East to his loving parents, William "Bill" and Tiffany (Dulmage) Smith III. Billy is survived by his grandparents, John and Karen (Waibel) Dulmage, and William "Bill" and Debbie Smith Jr; aunts and uncles, David Smith, Steve Smith, John and Nicole (Dulmage) Nightingale, and Andrew and Brittany (O'Neil) Dulmage; and cousins, Jason, Evan, and Molly Nightingale, and Evelyn Dulmage. Services will remain private at this time with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020