Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
William Leach


1948 - 2020
William Leach Obituary
Leach, William
William "Bill" Clark Leach, 71, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away January 23, 2020. Bill was born September 21, 1948 to Brainerd and Florence "Marie" Leach. Preceded in death by both parents, sister Jeanne Leach McAdams and grandson Reston Leach. Survived by sons, Adam (Lisa) and Justin (Serena) Leach; and grandchildren, Peyton, Greyson, and Kolson Leach; brothers, Larry and Jack Leach; and longtime companion, Jacque Dar. Bill grew up in Grandview Heights, Ohio where he graduated from high school in 1967 and went on to graduate from Columbus College of Art and Design in 1971. He was the senior art director for American Chemical Society for many years. Bill also was accomplished in Kung Fu where he achieved multiple degree black belts. He used his talents to teach others by opening his own studio with Bob Hummel. His love and hobby of art and antiques developed into businesses as owner of Grandview Antiques and American Primitive. Bill was a member of the Brotherhood of Rooks and the Knuckleheads of "67". He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours casting for bass and spending time with family. Bill was passionate about Ohio State Football and would never miss a game. He loved to go to the casino any chance he had and was completely in love with numerous dogs that gave him great happiness throughout his life. He and his sense of humor and storytelling abilities will be greatly missed by family and friends. A wonderful dad and a great friend. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 7 pm. Inurnment Union Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
