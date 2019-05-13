|
|
Snider, William Leo
1931 - 2019
William Leo Snider, 87, of Etna, passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1931 in Etna, OH, a son to the late Lee and Viola Snider. William is survived by Mary Alice Snider; children, Linda Haley, Karen (Dale Riley) Snider; daughter-in-law, Jackie Snider; grandchildren, Troy Snider, Kristopher (Sara) Haley, Kraig (Randi) Haley, Matthew Snider, Michael (Em) Snider, Garrett Robinson and Kara Robinson; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many special family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sons Greg and Steve Snider, brothers, sisters and special friends. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Pataskala Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th FL, New York, NY 10006. Online memorial at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019