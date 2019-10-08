|
Levering, William
1934 - 2019
William Emerson Levering, of Dublin, born September 5, 1934, left this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born to Emerson and Clara (Baker) Levering in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Columbus West High School, class of 1952. Bill served 2 years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict as a radarman aboard the USS John S. McCain. He married Kathryn "Kay" Thurness in 1957, and became a member of Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church as a married adult. He was employed and retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 37 years as a Facilities Manager. Bill is survived by wife, Kay; daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Tom Ervin; grandchildren, Katie (Jon) Moerdyk, Tim (Chelsea) Ervin and great-granddaughter, Addie; sister-in-law, Marcia Weaver; brother-in-law, Larry Witherup, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews; cousin, Ruth Tuttle; and best four-legged friend, Sugar. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Patricia Borror and Marilyn Witherup, brother David Levering, sister-in-law Judy Kennedy, brothers-in-law Jack Thurness, Robert Kennedy and Will Borror. Bill was a 25-year member of Charity Newsies, Hilltop Y-Men's Club, and Ohio Valley Retriever Club. Bill was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, grand and great-grandfather and friend to many. He was a hunter, fisherman, joker, and woodworker. Family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Friday, October 18 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 19 at Dublin Cemetery. Lunch will be served following service at LaScala Restaurant, 4149 W. Dublin-Granville Road. Contributions are appreciated in his honor to Charity Newsies and American Diabetes Association. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
