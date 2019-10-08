The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Dublin Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Levering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Levering


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Levering Obituary
Levering, William
1934 - 2019
William Emerson Levering, of Dublin, born September 5, 1934, left this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born to Emerson and Clara (Baker) Levering in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Columbus West High School, class of 1952. Bill served 2 years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict as a radarman aboard the USS John S. McCain. He married Kathryn "Kay" Thurness in 1957, and became a member of Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church as a married adult. He was employed and retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 37 years as a Facilities Manager. Bill is survived by wife, Kay; daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Tom Ervin; grandchildren, Katie (Jon) Moerdyk, Tim (Chelsea) Ervin and great-granddaughter, Addie; sister-in-law, Marcia Weaver; brother-in-law, Larry Witherup, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews; cousin, Ruth Tuttle; and best four-legged friend, Sugar. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Patricia Borror and Marilyn Witherup, brother David Levering, sister-in-law Judy Kennedy, brothers-in-law Jack Thurness, Robert Kennedy and Will Borror. Bill was a 25-year member of Charity Newsies, Hilltop Y-Men's Club, and Ohio Valley Retriever Club. Bill was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, grand and great-grandfather and friend to many. He was a hunter, fisherman, joker, and woodworker. Family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Friday, October 18 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 19 at Dublin Cemetery. Lunch will be served following service at LaScala Restaurant, 4149 W. Dublin-Granville Road. Contributions are appreciated in his honor to Charity Newsies and American Diabetes Association. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now