Lewis, William "Bill"
1926 - 2019
William "Bill" Lewis, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born in Dublin, Ohio on March 10, 1926 and born again on April 11, 1982. He was a lifelong resident of Worthington and attended Worthington High School (Class of 1944), until he left for active duty in World War 2. He enlisted in the US Navy in December 1943 and participated in the Liberation of the Philippines. He was a Gunners Mate on an LCT. His craft was the first to land in Manilla. He received 3 Battle Stars during his Service. Honorably discharged from the Navy on his birthday, 1946. He learned carpentry from his father, worked as a Fireman on the Pennsylvania RR, was a Finish Carpenter and after retirement, worked at Silcott Railway. Former member of Linworth Methodist Church and Calvary Bible Baptist Church. NRA Endowment Member, American Legion Leasure Blackstone Post 239. Preceded in death by wife Frances (1967), father Charles and mother Eleanor Lewis, grandson Shane Cowgill, sister Pat, brothers David and Jim and daughter-in-law Sue Lewis. Survived by son, Daniel Lewis; daughter, Debra Lewis (Don Sherrod); Joey Humphrey (like a son); brother, Charles Lewis (Rita); grandchildren, David Cowgill (Mary), Matthew Cowgill (Carrie), Will Lewis (Charlotte), Jamie Taylor (Trey); great grandchildren, Mason and Jackson Cowgill, Ben and Eiera Taylor, Sophia Lewis, Joseph Humphrey; and his beloved cat, Sed. We would like to thank Kindred Hospice for all their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kindred Hospice or your local Animal Shelter are greatly appreciated. Services will be held at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12PM. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Please visit SCHOEDINGER.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019