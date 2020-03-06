Home

William Lotz


1937 - 2020
William Lotz Obituary
Lotz, William
1937 - 2020
William Fredrick Lotz Sr., passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born on June 28, 1937. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Flossie Lotz, son Steven Lotz and sister Glenna (Ralph) Ruoff. Survived by his lovely wife, Janet Lotz of 60 years; their son, Bill (Barb) Lotz; three grandsons, Dustin (Tiffany), Daryl (Amie) and Derek (Danna); their four great grandchildren, Diesel, Bailee, Devyn and Chloee; and sister, Susie Long. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5-8 PM with a Masonic Service at 7:30 PM and Thursday from 10 AM until time of Funeral at 11 AM at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, with a complete obituary at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020
