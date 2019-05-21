|
Lucas, William
William Frank Lucas, age 76, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. He was born August 7, 1942 to the late Floyd and Frances (Doeble) Lucas in Columbus, Ohio. William is survived by his loving wife, Connie Lucas; his children, Keith Lucas, Christy (Jim) Norris, Sandra (Tim) Gorringe, Heather (Phil) Ebersbach, Seann Lucas; brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Lucas; sister, Marsha (Robert) Weyrick; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his nephew Brian Lucas. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12-1 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, with a memorial service to immediately follow with Pastor Dan Stoffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Stephen Siller Foundation. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019