|
|
Phillips, William M.
1957 - 2019
William M. "Bill" Phillips, age 62, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Doctors West. Billy was born on December 1, 1957 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to William Phillips and Mildred (Adams) Phillips.
Billy graduated from West High School then attended Wilmington College and New College of California. He was employed by Amtrak as an On Board Service Chief until he became disabled. Billy never knew a stranger. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his father, William Phillips. Survived by his mother, Mildred Phillips; cousins, other family and close friends. Visitation will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019