Malloch, William
William George Malloch, died June 25 at his current residence, Heartfields Assisted Living, in Easton, Maryland. Born February 16, 1925, in Trenton, New Jersey, Bill was the son of David and Emeline (née Meyer) Malloch. His wife of more than 50 years, Helen Merk Malloch, died in 2013. Survivors include his nephews, Frederick Kurst (Charlotte) of Centreville, Maryland, and James Meehan (Joan) of Waterville, Maine; and his nieces, Marilyn Meany Holleran (John) of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Linda Santarone (Michael) of Fountainville, Pennsylvania. Following service in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII, Bill had a long career in telecommunications. Over those years, he and Helen lived in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and Worthington, Ohio. An avid sailor, he and Helen spent many happy days on their sailboat on Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Trenton, New Jersey. There will be no services. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.