William Maxey

Maxey, William
William Tyrone Maxey, age 81, formerly of Pickerington, Ohio, died suddenly on August 13, 2020, in Naples, Florida. Tyrone is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Wright) of Estero, FL; his daughters, Julie Zipperer (John) of Canoga Park, CA, Christy of Mesa, AZ; sons, Tyrone II of Tampa, FL, Todd of Pickerington, OH and Craig (Renate) of Pickerington, OH; granddaughters, Milan of Los Angeles, CA and Olivia and Ella of Powell, OH; brothers, Richard (Esther) of Johnstown, OH and George (Susan) of Hot Springs Village, AR; sister, Kimberly Caito (Dan) of Somerset, OH; sister- and brother-in-law, Richard and Nancy Ricketts of Estero, FL; his best friend, Ron Younkin; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous long-time friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Maxey, and parents Bill and Clara Maxey, of Blacklick, OH. Tyrone was born on May 5, 1939 in Portsmouth, OH. He graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1958 and subsequently received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Franklin University. After working for Western Electric/AT&T in Columbus, OH for 41 years, Tyrone retired in 2000. While employed, he was an active member and officer of IBEW, Local 2020, tirelessly advocating for his fellow union workers' labor rights. Upon retirement, Tyrone and his beloved wife, Barbara, relocated and enjoyed their well-deserved golden years in Estero, FL. Tyrone was a member of the Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge and The Scottish Rite. Maxey, as he was known by his family and friends, could not pass a garage sale without stopping and was always ready to tell anyone who would listen about the treasures he would find. He had a special interest in Indian artifacts, artwork, vintage postcards and honestly, anything he thought was a good bargain. He also was a great tour guide to anyone that needed suggestions of local historical sites and places of interest – especially if they offered free admission. Even with advanced GPS technology, Maxey never traveled without a traditional folded paper map close at hand. With his wealth of knowledge, Maxey was always eager to share any one of his thousands of newspaper clippings to keep family and friends informed. Tyrone and Barbara were married for 63 wonderful years. He was extremely proud of his 6 children and would never miss a theater performance, concert, parade, or sporting event that they were involved in. We could go on and on, but anyone that knows Maxey can agree that he would insist on brevity, as we are paying for this obituary by the line. A memorial service for Tyrone will be held in Ohio at a later date and online condolences can be shared at www.legacyoptions.com
.