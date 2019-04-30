|
McGorum, Jr., William
William B. McGorum, Jr., age 92, of Worthington, passed away at home on April 4, 2019. Survived by granddaughter, Sara Abele (Ryan Hughes); and great granddaughters, Caroline and Paige Hughes. He was preceded in death by wife Georgianne "Anne" McGorum and daughter Jane Farlow. Sara and family are sincerely grateful to Ohio Health Hospice for their loving care during the final year of Bill's life. At his request, no funeral services will be held. Should you wish to celebrate Bill's life, please consider joining his family in a donation to the Worthington Libraries Endowment Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019