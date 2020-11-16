McNash, William
1932 - 2020
William McNash, 88, passed away November 14, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1932. Married to Gladys Williams on August 7, 1949, they were married 67 years. Retired from Simmons Mattress Company after 41 years. He was a long time member and Deacon of Christ Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Andy McNash and Tracy Procter, sisters Rose Holstein, Wanda Ray, brothers John, Jack and Fred McNash, half sisters Ethel Foster, Fannie Crosky, half brother Jim England. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:30pm at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Message of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com