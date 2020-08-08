William McPherson

McPherson, William
1943 - 2020
William "Bill" McPherson, 75, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 21 surrounded by his children after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of Clarence (Mac) and Eileen (Coyne) McPherson. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Patty, and his brothers Richard "Rick" and Patrick "Pat" McPherson. Bill grew up in Bridgeport, Ohio. He attended St. Anthony Grade School and was a graduate of Bellaire St. John High School. He studied at St. John Vianney Seminary in Bloomingdale, Ohio, then later attended the University of Maryland, University of Delaware, College of Steubenville and Ohio University as a Business Major. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force, which took him to Okinawa and Vietnam where he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. Bill began a long and successful career in retail sales and management with The Hub in Steubenville, Ohio where he worked for ten years. He then relocated to Columbus, Ohio where he spent over a decade working with Novar/NSSC Corporation, serving in several sales and management roles including National Sales Manager. Bill then spent over a decade working for the Ohio Department of Transportation as Deputy Director. In this role he managed many projects and provided training in many counties throughout Ohio. Upon retirement, Bill was very active in charitable organizations including Boys Town and the American Red Cross, from which he received numerous certificates of appreciation. He was also a proud lifetime member of the American Legion. He relocated from Columbus to Ocala, Florida in 2017, where he enjoyed daily walks in the woods with his dog Poncho as well as the company of many new friends and neighbors. Bill is survived by his daughter Michelle (Michael) Funge, granddaughters Nicole and Natalie (Dublin, OH), and his daughter Susan (Adam) Conley, grandsons Sean, Ryan and Brady (New Albany, OH). Also surviving are his two brothers Thomas (Arlene) McPherson and John "Mac" (Sue) McPherson; five sisters Hope Larkin, Joan (Dan) DiFerio, Diane Pestian, Colleen (Larry) Terpenning and Noreen (Richard) Saxon of Weirton; two sisters-in-law Susan McPherson and Linda McPherson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends and Family will be received at a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery at 4585 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, New Albany, Ohio. All are welcome at a luncheon to follow at the Conley residence – 8212 Bevelhymer Rd., Westerville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross or Wounded Warrior Project
.