|
|
Meadows, William
William Eugene "Bill" Meadows, 80, of Prince George, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Medical College Virginia (MCV) Hospital. He was born on October 1, 1939 to the late William F. Meadows and Irene (Art) Euton and was preceded in death by his sister Romona Fisher (Kenneth) and brother Tommy Meadows. Mr. Meadows was a Vietnam Army Veteran and retired from "MCBI" in 2003. Mr. Meadows is survived by his loving wife, Bok Soon Meadows; sons, Tom Meadows (Patty) of Dinwiddie, Jimmy Meadows of Eli, Kentucky and William Eugene Meadows Jr. of Prince George; daughters, Lisa Rusnak (Elsie) of Colonial Heights and Julie Mayhew (Philip) of Hopewell; grandchildren, Amanda, Silver, Frankie and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Aalieah, Delilah, Colton, Ethan, Claude Jr. and Aiden; and brother, Chester Meadows of Palmyra. Sergeant First Class Meadows was very proud of his 21 years of military service, having served in Korea, Vietnam, Hawaii, Germany and several stateside assignments including Fort Shafter in Hawaii, Fort Bliss in Texas, Baumholder in Germany, Fort Knox in Kentucky and Fort Lee in Virginia. He retired from active military duty in 1978 after serving 21 years and in 2003 Bill retired from his second career with MCBI. Bill loved bowling in local leagues, fishing and hunting, playing horseshoes and cribbage and collecting old western movies and old coins. Bill was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Funeral services in the care of the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Private interment to take place at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, Virginia. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020