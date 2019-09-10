Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
1111 E. Stewart Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Miller Obituary
Miller, William
William A. Miller, age 59, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. 1978 graduate of Father Wehrle Memorial High School. Formerly employed with Big Bear and currently employed with Kroger. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rita, sister Mary and brother Joseph. Survived by siblings, James (Peggy) Miller, Kathleen Miller, Charles (Jo Sue) Miller, Susan (Timothy) Lamka, Nancy (Vincent) Burns, John (Perri) Miller, Michael (Jodi) Miller; aunt, Sister Mary Berendt O.S.F; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Rosary 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corpus Christi / St. Ladislas Churches. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now