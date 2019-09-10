|
Miller, William
William A. Miller, age 59, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. 1978 graduate of Father Wehrle Memorial High School. Formerly employed with Big Bear and currently employed with Kroger. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rita, sister Mary and brother Joseph. Survived by siblings, James (Peggy) Miller, Kathleen Miller, Charles (Jo Sue) Miller, Susan (Timothy) Lamka, Nancy (Vincent) Burns, John (Perri) Miller, Michael (Jodi) Miller; aunt, Sister Mary Berendt O.S.F; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Rosary 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corpus Christi / St. Ladislas Churches. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019