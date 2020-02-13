|
Miller, William
William M. Miller, age 72, passed away February 12, 2020. Retired from the United States Air Force in 1988 after serving for 20 years. Member of Christ the King Parish. Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Miller; sons, Paul Miller and Joseph Miller; sister-in-law, Sally Oehlbeck; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020