Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Mills Obituary
Mills, William
1943 - 2019
William Mills, 75, passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1943. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division. William worked for the Columbus City School Board. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cleo Mills. Surviving family includes wife of 53 years, Cheryl; son, Todd (Shanna) Mills; grandchildren, Hailey Arms, Morgan Perkins; brothers, Charlie Hill, Jim Mills. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now