Mills, William
1943 - 2019
William Mills, 75, passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1943. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division. William worked for the Columbus City School Board. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cleo Mills. Surviving family includes wife of 53 years, Cheryl; son, Todd (Shanna) Mills; grandchildren, Hailey Arms, Morgan Perkins; brothers, Charlie Hill, Jim Mills. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019