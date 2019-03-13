|
William E. Moore, age 64, March 12, 2019. 1972 Graduate of Father Joseph Wehrle High School. Preceded in death by his parents Marjorie A. and Billy G. Moore, brother John G. Moore. Survived by his daughters, Stacia Knight and MeaganAnne Moore; sisters, Elaine (Michael) Quinn, Maureen (Mark) Napier and Sheila (Derek) Swope; aunt, Ellen Cheesman; and several grandchildren. Friends received Friday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where the funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view and sign on line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
