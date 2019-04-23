The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
William Moore

William Moore Obituary
Moore, William
1955 - 2019
William R. "Bill" Moore, age 63, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a battle with cancer. Employed for many years as a journeyman lineman. Retired Member IBEW Local #71. A beloved son and brother, he loved any kind of racing and had a great sense of humor. Preceded in death by father Floyd Moore, brother Randy Moore. Survived by mother, Ima Moore; sister, Kathy (Tom) Robertson; brothers, Danny Moore, Larry Moore, Terry Moore and James Moore; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Friday 5-8 PM. Additional calling hours at Richmond-Callaham Funeral Home, 278 W. Main Street, Inez, KY, 41224, Saturday 5-8 PM, where service will be held 11 AM Sunday. Interment Moore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
