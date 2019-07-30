|
|
Moore, William
1940 - 2019
William Jerry "Bill" Moore, age 79, Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence. Retired as operational supervisor from Brinks. Served as a Columbus reserve police officer for 27 years. Member Welch Ave. Freewill Baptist Church. Survived by loving wife, Myrtia Moore; daughter, Lori (Scott) Flynn; grandson, Carter Flynn; sisters, Carolyn Auxier and Cheryl (Don) Malone; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by son William Dwayne Moore and sister Jacqueline Remley. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be Thursday 12Noon. Pastor David Stafford officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019