Morbitzer, William
1956 - 2020
William S. "Bill" Morbitzer, age 64, of Canal Winchester, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Born February 10, 1956 in Columbus to the late William E. and Imogene (Davis) Morbitzer, he was a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School. He was the owner of Morbitzer Plumbing & Gas, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Vicki Morbitzer; sons, Billy Morbitzer and Tim (Jillian) Hickman, both of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mikaela and Aiden Hickman; sisters, Mary (Jake) Jackson and Marsha Tipton; brother, Matthew (Kathy) Morbitzer; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Doug) Bernthold and Kathy (Jim) Brennan; nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be 11am Monday, November 9 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10am. Private interment for the family will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required in the church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society
in Bill's memory. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society