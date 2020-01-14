Home

William Morgan

William Morgan Obituary
Morgan, William
William L. Morgan age 84, passed away on December 16, 2019, in Columbus, OH. Survived by his ex-wives, Geraldine Chadwick (Grover) and Helen Morgan; his children, Leslie (Raymond) Morgan Hudson, Twyla (Donald) Harper, Doralise (Frederick); grandchildren, great-grandchildren family. Preceded by his parents Ellis James Morgan and Alice H Morgan and siblings. Willaim served in the US Army, was a long-time member of Wayne Ave Church Congregation. A memorial service to honor the life of William will be conducted 6:30 pm on Friday, Jan 17 by Minister Renee' Jenkins at the Church of God, 116 So. Wayne Ave, Columbus, OH 43204. Family and friends may gather from 6 pm., until the time of service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
