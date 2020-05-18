Morgan, William

William E. Morgan, 72, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home. He was born on September 27, 1947, in Barnesville, Ohio to the late William and Ruth (Wagstaff) Morgan. William is a veteran of the United States Army and a 1967 graduate of Barnesville High School. He was a retired truck driver for UPS. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers Gary Morgan and Richard Morgan and a sister Cheryl Morgan. William is survived by his son, Richard "RJ" (Emily) Morgan of Columbus; 2 grandchildren, Landyn Morgan of Circleville and Zayne William Morgan of Columbus; and stepchildren, Troy (Leah) Haenszel, Theresa Jones and Anissia (Rob) Goodwin, all of Columbus. We will be having a visitation that will abide by COVID-19 restrictions from noon-1:30pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, Ohio. A graveside service will be at 2pm at Crestview Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Helmick officiating.



