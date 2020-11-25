Musser, William
1927 - 2020
William Musser, 93, of Columbus, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1927 to the late John and Mary (Brady) Musser. William will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Joan Musser; children, Karen (Ray) Dawes and Betty (David) Cox; grandchildren, Renee (Greg) Matney, and Joel and Lauren Saltzman. At this time, no services are being held. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME.