Myles, William1936 - 2020William "Bill" Myles was born November 21, 1936 and returned to his Sender May 12, 2020. Bill, or "Coach" as he was known, was the first born son of William Sr. and Vera Phillips Myles who along with his brother John Michael Myles preceded him in death. Bill's education started in the Penn two-room school house in the Westport area, followed by R. T. Coles, and the final four years at Lincoln High School. Due to his athletic successes in football, basketball, and track (receiving a total of seven letters), Bill received a full football scholarship to attend Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Drake, Bill realized his dream, to teach and coach sports. The first year was Manual Vocational High School with a great group of young coaches who succeeded in inspiring the players to win their first game in 18 years. The next year he joined his friend, James Buford at Lincoln High School, their alma mater, becoming head coach in 1965 followed by extremely successful years as Southeast High School's head football coach. March 1972, University of Nebraska recruited Bill Myles to join its championship staff. After five years, Bill joined The Ohio State University staff coaching the tight ends and tackles. His college coaching career included four phenomenal coaches (Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne, Woody Hayes, and Earle Bruce), 14 college bowl game appearances and he helped to develop eight All American players. He leaves a lifetime coaching record of 170 wins, 67 losses, and 7 ties. In 1985, Bill began his administrative career in athletics at OSU under the leadership of good friend Jim Jones. Bill enjoyed twenty two years in administration, that included overseeing eighteen men's sports, including football, basketball, and track. June 30, 2007 was a historical milestone for Coach as he retired from The Ohio State University and celebrated 50 years of marriage with his wife, Lorita. In 2012, Bill worked with Steve Davis to write the book, "Myles Traveled - My American Journey," released in 2014. Bill spent his retirement traveling, watching his grandchildren play sports and graduate from high school, and more recently traveling to Illinois to see his granddaughter play as an Illini basketball player. Myles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorita Thompson Myles; daughter Debora Myles; son William Myles, lll (Janet); grandson William Markus Myles, IV; granddaughter Kennedi Myles; brother Pastor Phillip Henry Myles (Mary); and sister-in-law Gloria Myles. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing according to current public health restrictions. The family will have a private ceremony on the following day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bill Myles Athletic Scholarship Fund at The Ohio State Athletic Department. To offer words of encouragement and share reflections with The Myles Family, we invite you to visit Bill's memorial celebration wall at