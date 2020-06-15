William Niemann

Niemann, William
William C. Niemann age 76, June 14, 2020. Retired truck driver. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Zoa. Survived by brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Niemann; and sister, Peggy Tope; nieces and nephews. At Bill's request, there will be no service. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
William C. Niemann age 76, June 14, 2020. Retired truck driver. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Zoa. Survived by brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Niemann; and sister, Peggy Tope; nieces and nephews. At Bill's request, there will be no service. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.