Bickel, William "Bill" Norman
1928 - 2020
William "Bill" Norman Bickel, 92, passed away on August 4, 2020. Bill was born on July 23, 1928 in Lorain, OH to the late Norman and Elizabeth (Smith) Bickel. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Pfaff. Bill is survived by his wife, Corrinne E. (Schramm) Bickel; children, Dr. Peter Bickel, Lisa Bickel and Terri (Paul) Kegelmayer; grandchildren, Caroline (Bobby) Withers, Kathryn (Luke) Mitchell, Mint Hill, NC, Rebecca Glenn, New York City, NY, David (Courtney) Kegelmayer, San Francisco, CA, Jeremy Lipp, Los Angeles, CA, Chad Kegelmayer; great-grandchildren, Jack, Molly and Walter; nephew, Tom (Kathryn) Pfaff; niece, Jeannine (Emmitt) Tupps. His family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, with Masonic Lodge #340 services held on Thursday at 6pm and where his funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in Bill's memory may be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children
Burn Care Unit, 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Memorial messages may be sent to his family and his memorial video tribute may be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.