Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Center on the campus of Malone University
2600 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Center on the campus of Malone University
2600 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
William Nucklos


1948 - 2019
William Nucklos Obituary
Nucklos, William
1948 - 2019
Dr. William W. Nucklos, age 71. Sunrise January 03, 1948 and Sunset July 14, 2019. Visitation 10:00am and Home Going Service 11:00am Friday July 19, 2019 at The Johnson Center on the campus of Malone University 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, OH. Entombment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The NUCKLOS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
