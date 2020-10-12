1/
Dr. William E. Nutter "Bill", a longtime resident of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the Kobacker House. He was born on September 26, 1927 in Boomer, West Virginia. He graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1946. He served in the Army from 1946-1948 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was a scholar and a scientist: Bachelor of Science from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Masters of Science and PhD in medical biochemistry from West Virginia University. He completed a 2 year post-doctorate research fellowship at the University of Iowa, before moving to Columbus to accept a position with Chemical Abstracts Services. He retired in 1991 with 30 years service. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Amelia in 2017. He is survived by children, Rod (Dee) Nutter, Garth (Debra) Nutter and Nancy (Woody) DeWeese; grandchildren, Corynn, Austin (Samantha), Keith, Mia, Alex, Chase, John Michael and Luke; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Giavanna and Annabella; and dear caretaker and friend Sento Turay. He was known for his inventive spirit and fervent quest for knowledge. Above all else, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. There will be no calling hours, but donations may be made to the Kobacker House hospice care facility: https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/kobacker/hospice-giving. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
