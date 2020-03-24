The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
William Oglesbee


1954 - 2020
William Oglesbee Obituary
Oglesbee, William
1954 - 2020
William G. Oglesbee, born February 14, 1954, to Ida and Everett Oglesbee, Jr., passed away in his wife's arms on March 19, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife, partner and best friend of 30 years, TJ (Twana); children, Shawn (Billie) Oglesbee, Rachelle (John) Pancoast and Jesse (Crissy) Cunningham; beloved grandchildren, Jenna, Everett, Jesse Cohen, and Jacob; mother, Ida; brother, Mike (Jan) Oglesbee; and sisters, Patty Oglesbee, Katie (Ron) Hoskinson, Mackey Hill; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, including his "other wife", Bev! He was preceded in death by his father Everett Oglesbee, brother Eddie Oglesbee, and sister Loy Shriberg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's honor to: Rheumresearch.org (Rheumatoid Arthritis Research Foundation). Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary and to view Bill's tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
