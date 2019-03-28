Orr, William

1917 - 2019

William Orr, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1917 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late William and Jessie Orr. Also preceded in death by the mother of his children Betty (Newenhuis) Orr, whom he was married to for over 60 years, and sister Lois Noble. William was a graduate of Westerville High School and attended Franklin University, Ohio State University and Purdue University as well as Navy Electronic Schools. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and joined the WBNS Engineering Department in 1936. After 24 years of service on the engineering staff, he left to become Technical Director of Maintenance at KFMB-AM-FM-TV in San Diego, California. In 1964 he became Engineering Manager of WTEN-TV in Albany, New York. In 1971 he returned to the Columbus Dispatch Stations in Columbus, Ohio WBNS-AM-FM-TV and WTHR located in Indianapolis, Indiana as Vice President and Director of Engineering and was on the Board of Directors for the Columbus Dispatch. After 54 years of employment, he retired from broadcasting in 1990. He received an Emmy for the WBNS-TV engineering pickup of the Spring Nationals in 1974-1975 from the Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati chapter and received The Quarter Century Wireless Association Golden Anniversary Award. In his spare time, he enjoyed handball, fishing and was an amateur radio buff and during his winters in Florida he volunteered many hours at the Oscar Scherer Park in Nokomis, Florida working with the Scrub Jays an endangered bird. William will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary E. Stewart; children, Christine (Art) McDonald, Judy Orr and William R. Orr; stepson, Dan Stewart; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 niece. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16810, Columbus, Ohio 43272. Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel, 6330 Hempstead Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 with inurnment to follow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019