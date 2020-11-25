1/
William "Scott" Pace
1950 - 2020
Pace, William "Scott"
1950 - 2020
William G. Pace IV, aka "Scott", 70, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soulmate Pamela (White) Pace, in 2011, and was the proud father of 3 daughters, Cathrine (Christopher) Pace-Davis, Kristine (Kevin) Albin and Carolyn (Carey) Bishop. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Daegan, Aubrey and Katelyn Albin; sister, Nancy (Mel) Kaneshinge; brother, Thomas (Linda) Pace; uncle Charlie Pace; nieces and nephew, Pace and Tate Kaneshinge and Sarah Pace. Due to Covid restrictions services will be private. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary and to watch Scott's service which will be webcast at 11:30am Friday, December 4.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
