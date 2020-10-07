1/
William Pacey
1942 - 2020
William Roger Pacey, age 77, passed away October 5, 2020 peacefully at home. Bill was born in Minneapolis, MN to the late Clarence and Grace (Nugent) Pacey. He graduated from Bemidji State with a degree in education. He played football for Bemidji State and the University of Minnesota and also loved the Buckeyes. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth; daughters, Beth (Brad) Shull and Nicole (Matt) Thompson; grandchildren, Kennedy and Lauren Shull, Mason and Allison Wagner and Taylor Thompson. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Bill was retired from New Home Sales and loved spending time with his grandchildren, dog, Buddy and long-time friends, many who were also avid classic car and street rod enthusiasts. Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
