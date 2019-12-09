|
Parker, William
On Saturday, November 23, 2019, William D. "Bill" Parker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 82 while in Hospice care at Brookdale West Dementia Care in Osmond Beach, Florida, where he resided. Bill was born on March 23, 1937 in Three Forks, Kentucky to Walter Scott and Birdie (nee' Jackson) Parker. A longtime Kroger executive, Bill was loved by many. He started his 41 year career as a meat cutter in Indianapolis, after which he rose through the ranks, becoming known as a turnaround specialist for his aggressive management style and brilliant marketing ideas. His job titles included Store Manager, Meat Merchandiser, Director of Merchandising, Vice President of Meat Merchandising, President of Florida Choice, President of the Memphis KMA, and President of the Dallas KMA. He retired and ended his career as the Kroger Marketing Area President (KMA) in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed many sports, incorporating sports teams in his marketing plan. He especially enjoyed his work with the Cincinnati Reds, Dallas Cowboys, and the Ohio State Buckeyes (though he was ever loyal to the Alabama Crimson Tide). He was also a fan of Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball and the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed a good game of golf. Those close to Bill will know he could tell a good joke: he had a million of them! Bill loved his family and was always quick with a smile, a hug, and an "I love you." His presence will be missed and leaves a void in our lives. Bill is survived by his wife, Tammie (nee' Green); his children, Tina Marie, Kimberly (Stephen) Molnar, W. Douglas (Gwen), Pamela Fine and daughter-in-law, Diana Parker; his grandchildren, Stephen (Noelle) Molnar, III, Daniel (Tabitha) Molnar, Alex (Cassie) Fine, Jackson Parker, Luke Parker and Eliza Parker; his great-grandchildren, Stephen IV, Camden, and one soon-to-be great granddaughter; his brothers, Scott, Charles (Marcia), and Steve (Melinda); and his sister, Mary Lou (Des) Cummings. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son Jeffery Alan and sisters Joan (Bill) Salmons and Patty (Mike) Barrett. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5757 St. Rt. 383, Somerset, Ohio, where a memorial celebration of life for Bill will be held at 2 p.m. that afternoon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , St. Joseph Parish or Mid-Ohio Food Bank. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
