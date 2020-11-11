1/
William Patterson
1964 - 2020
Patterson, William
1964 - 2020
William Wesley "Billy" Patterson, age 56, went home to rest on November 9, 2020. Born February 2, 1964 in Heidelberg, Germany. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served with honor for 8 years as a Tanker. He served his country stateside and for 2 tours of duty with Armor Battalions in Germany. He later became a truck driver. Billy is preceded in death by brother Erik Patterson. He is survived by wife of over 30 years, Lori Sword Patterson; son, Nicholas (Melanie) Reid; parents, Lawrence and Saundra Patterson; grandchildren, Nicholas Jr. and Julian; brothers, Brian (Melissa) Patterson and David Patterson; nieces and nephews. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed deeply. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 5-8pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral will take place Saturday at 10am. Interment Obetz Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
