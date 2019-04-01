|
Peterson, William
1930 - 2019
William C. Peterson, age 88, passed away at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with his wife of 47 years by his side. He was born on August 14, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial service will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family receive friends from 11 AM until time of service at 12 PM. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019