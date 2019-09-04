|
Pheanis Jr., William
William "Dan" Pheanis Jr., age 63, of Delaware, OH, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born January 29, 1956 to Bill and Mickey (McGrew) Pheanis in Van Wert, OH. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1974. Dan went to GM Training School in Cincinnati, OH. He worked at several auto dealers before joining Goodale Auto & Truck, where he worked for 38 years. Dan was a quiet, gentle soul. He loved cars, heavy equipment, and coal mining equipment. He had a knack for anything mechanical, loved to read, and learn new things. He especially loved spending time with his girls and his family, including vacations in Ocean City, NJ and Anna Maria Island, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" and Mickey Pheanis. Dan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Higham Pheanis; daughters, Kelly (Brandon) Mauck of Columbus, and Shelby Pheanis of Westerville; sister, Sue Gonzaga; and niece, Claire of Columbus. Friends may call Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-3p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. A memorial service celebrating Dan's life will follow at 3p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4020 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015, or to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://tunnel2towers.org . Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019