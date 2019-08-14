|
|
Pritchett, William
1942 - 2019
William Frank Pritchett, Jr., left this world on August 10, 2019 to rest in the arms of his brother, Jesus. Bill entered this world on June 28, 1942, born to the union of William F. and Dora Bates Pritchett. Bill married Annellen Moon in 1963, and their loving life together produced three children, Deirdre McClain (Sherman), William F. Pritchett III, and Nicole Pritchett. Over the years, six grandchildren joined the Pritchett family. Bill is preceded in death by one sister. He is survived by four sisters and one brother plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1965. After his discharge, he followed the trade of an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 212 for 47 years before starting his own electrical contracting business, Now Electric. Bill converted to the Catholic religion in 1954 and was devoted to his faith and his church throughout his life. He was the welcoming smile and open arms that greeted parishioners and visitors to Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Columbus for many years. If there was a church project to be done, Bill was in the middle of it. He was a founding member of the Black Catholic Ministry and a devoted member of the Knights of Peter Claver for more than six years. Bill was a giving person and besides his church, he was involved in community service throughout his life. He was a coach and advocate for youth for over 50 years. The Pritchett family will receive friends beginning at noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Saint Dominic's Catholic Church, 453 N. 20th Street, Columbus, OH. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 P.M., with the Rev. Fr. Denis Kigozi, celebrant and Rev. Fr. Mike Gentry and Rev. Fr. Dean Mathewson, concelebrating. In lieu of flowers, the Pritchett family suggests contributions be made to Saint Thomas Catholic Church, Columbus, OH. A repast will follow at Saint Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43209. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr., Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019