|
|
Pusecker, William
1933 - 2019
William "Bill" Pusecker, age 85, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away July 5 at Riverside Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joe and Wanda Pusecker. Early in his life he met his beloved wife Julia (Morgan) and they spent 65 happy years together raising children, traveling, and enjoying life. His mother (Wanda) often said that they were the two most kissing kids she had ever seen. Always together, theirs is a true story of love, devotion, and compassion which was admired by those that knew them. He generously dedicated his free time to his family. After that, in his spare time he enjoyed traveling, seeing new places, gardening, and helping others. He was a kind and gentle God loving man devoted to his family and he set an example of unwavering love that lives on through his family every day. He is survived and missed by his loving wife, Julia; his children, Mike (Sue), Debbie Peters (Mitch), Kenny (Susan Closson), Beth Hoffman (Gregg), Pattie (Jeff Hlad), Carrie Lind (Mark); 8 grandkids, Bryan and Morgan Peters, Rachel and John Hoffman, and Colton, Tucker (Kayla), Emily, and Logan Hlad; and is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Chesser and Marion Mobley (Eddie); as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Wanda Pusecker, his brother Richard and his in laws Stanley and Martha Morgan. He was an Army veteran, a long time employee of Columbus Coated Fabrics and owned his own woodworking company. Services will be held at 11am July 10 at Meadow Park Church, 2425 Bethel Rd, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his name. For further information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019