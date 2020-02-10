|
Bates, William R.
1930 - 2020
William R. Bates, age 89, of Westerville, passed away February 8, 2020. Former Blendon Township Trustee for 28 years. U.S. Navy veteran. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Blendon Senior Center. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon; son, Jason (Brandy) Bates; daughter, Jaime (Kyle) Peters; grandchildren, Taylor and Jordyn Bates, Kade, Kinley and Kye Peters; sister-in-law, Shirley Bates; brother-in-law, Samuel Swisher. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E . Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. Jonathan F. Wilson, celebrant. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plain Township/New Albany Firefighter Foundation at nafirefightersfoundation.org. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020