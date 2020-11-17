1/1
William R. Keaney Sr.
1937 - 2020
William R. Keaney passed away November 15, 2020 after a brief stay at the hospital. William was born November 2, 1937 the son of William and Emily Keaney of Pittsburgh PA. He is preceded in death by son James A Keaney (wife Linda) and his wife of 64 years, Sharon R Keaney, who passed away in March of this year. William is survived by his son William R Keaney Jr (wife Sara), Robert E Keaney and Daughter Susan K. Helber. Grandchildren; Amanda, Caroline, Jennifer, Emily, Elizabeth, Billy, James, Edward, Nicole, Maggie, Devon, Hannah, Kenny and 14 great grandchildren. Bill was born and raised in Pittsburgh PA. Upon graduation from high school, he went to The Ohio State University with a football scholarship. At Ohio State he met the love of his life, Sharon, and was married in February 1956. Upon graduation from Ohio State, Bill embarked on a business career that would last until 2015. Bill started several companies in the world of industrial services. Bill and Sharon enjoyed time with friends, traveling and visiting with their grandchildren. Bill never truly recovered from losing Sharon and they now are reunited in eternity. A private burial for both parents will occur at a later date. A celebration of life will take place at a future time as the pandemic recedes. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago IL 60674 would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
