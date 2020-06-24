Moore, William R.
William R. Moore, age 56, transitioned on June 16, 2020. William Ray Moore was born August 15, 1963 to Annette Moore. Baptized at an early age, he continued to develop a strong sense of integrity and morality which carried throughout his life. William graduated from East High School in 1981, Valedictorian and Student Body President. He was named "Young Leader of Tomorrow" and "Teenager of the Year" Columbus Ohio by American Academy of Achievement and Reader's Digest. He attended Harvard University graduating magna cum laude in English and American Literature and Language. He received his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School. He interned every summer at Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur in Columbus, Ohio and practiced there briefly before returning to Boston, Massachusetts where he joined Compaq Computer Corporation. He was instrumental in Compaq and Hewlett Packard merging, paving the way for him to build his career at HP. As general counsel he successfully represented them to numerous victories. With HP's expansion he relocated to Houston Texas to oversee their new office. Most recently he moved to Miami, Florida and began working for Accenture where he continued to blend his love of technology and law. Accenture became more than an employer. They embraced him as part of the extended family until he was called home. William was called from labor to eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He is predeceased by his mother Annette Moore Neal and a beloved aunt Juanita Moore. William leaves to share and cherish his many memories to his devoted sister, Vicki Neal of Columbus, Ohio; special cousin, LaVerne Mayo of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of other cousins, relatives, close friends and those he mentored over the years. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10-11a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to White's Funeral and Cremation, Columbus, Ohio. Donations may be made to Healthwell Foundation. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.