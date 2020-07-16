1/
Dr. William R. Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace, Dr. William R.
1932 - 2020
Dr. William Rae Wallace, 87, of Dublin, formerly of Worthington, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil A Wallace and Helen Rae Wallace, brother Robert J. Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs, Jane E. Wallace (nee Beck); his children, Doug (Jennie) Wallace, Dick (Carrie) Wallace and Beth (Ed) Cullen. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. To view complete obituary visit www.schoedinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved