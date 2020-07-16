Wallace, Dr. William R.
1932 - 2020
Dr. William Rae Wallace, 87, of Dublin, formerly of Worthington, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil A Wallace and Helen Rae Wallace, brother Robert J. Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs, Jane E. Wallace (nee Beck); his children, Doug (Jennie) Wallace, Dick (Carrie) Wallace and Beth (Ed) Cullen. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.