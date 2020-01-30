Home

William "Aaron" Reese

William "Aaron" Reese Obituary
Reese, William "Aaron"
1991 - 2020
William "Aaron" Reese, age 29, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 16, 1991 to William "Randy" and Paula Reese. Aaron was a Fairfield Vocational School graduate, Class of 2009. He was also an avid video gamer and was dedicated in his work as Assistant General Manager for Donatos Pizza. Everyone who knew him could recognize what a kind, caring, funny, gentle and genuine person he is. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Adrienne Reese and Allison Campbell; son, Oliver Reese; and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents John Robert and Jeannine Campbell and William J. and Barbara A. Reese, uncle John H. Campbell. Private services will be held for the family with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
